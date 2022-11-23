Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBY. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.04. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87.

Insider Activity

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

