Berry Street Capital Management LLP Trims Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP lowered its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. South Jersey Industries accounts for 1.0% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned 0.18% of South Jersey Industries worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 102,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.06. 12,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,085. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Separately, StockNews.com cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

