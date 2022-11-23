Bell Asset Management Ltd Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.0% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,021,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,638. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.18 and its 200-day moving average is $192.60. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

