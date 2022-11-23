Bell Asset Management Ltd Buys 824 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,602 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,001 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $69,003,000 after buying an additional 21,849 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

American Express Price Performance

AXP traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $154.46. 26,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,887. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.85. The firm has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

