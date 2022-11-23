Bell Asset Management Ltd Buys 1,865 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 42.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Kroger by 66.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth $38,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.74.

KR traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 60,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,349. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 31.61%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

