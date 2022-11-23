Bell Asset Management Ltd Buys 1,199 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises 1.6% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,225,000 after acquiring an additional 181,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after buying an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after buying an additional 562,876 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,853,000 after buying an additional 298,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,530,000 after buying an additional 236,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,612. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.10.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

