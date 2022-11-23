Bell Asset Management Ltd Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.5% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Argus cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $106.46. The company had a trading volume of 76,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568,880. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $173.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $166.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

