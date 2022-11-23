Bell Asset Management Ltd Acquires 5,913 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $928,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 35,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Zebra Technologies Profile

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $9.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,833. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.