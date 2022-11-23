Beck Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,018 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFNC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth $2,328,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.86. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $32.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.30%.

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $616,796.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

