Beck Capital Management LLC Has $738,000 Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Beck Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,664 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $102.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GXO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.