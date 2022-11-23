Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 3,422 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investments & Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

