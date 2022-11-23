BBR Partners LLC Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,068 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Workday by 8,913.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,383,000 after acquiring an additional 678,858 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Workday by 1,909.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,057,000 after acquiring an additional 510,977 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Workday by 28.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,616,000 after acquiring an additional 501,881 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Workday by 29.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,723,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,525,000 after acquiring an additional 390,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Workday by 940.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 376,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after acquiring an additional 340,035 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global cut shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.48.

Workday Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $146.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $285.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.