BBR Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,565 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Grab in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grab in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Grab in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Grab in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Grab Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GRAB opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.69 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grab

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.