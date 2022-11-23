Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Trading Down 8.6%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was down 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 390,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,372,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.99.
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
