Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives C$28.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer acquired 10,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$224,269.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,735.33. In related news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer acquired 10,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$224,269.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,735.33. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 110,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,276,655.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,941,200 shares in the company, valued at C$122,951,945.76.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

ABX stock opened at C$21.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.09. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$17.88 and a 1-year high of C$33.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The firm has a market cap of C$37.92 billion and a PE ratio of 15.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.51%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.