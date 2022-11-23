Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $439.45

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 439.45 ($5.20) and traded as low as GBX 395.85 ($4.68). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 400 ($4.73), with a volume of 2,729,828 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.27) to GBX 490 ($5.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 427 ($5.05) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 790 ($9.34) to GBX 459 ($5.43) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($9.87) to GBX 462 ($5.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 581.14 ($6.87).
The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of £4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 797.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 377.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 438.83.
In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 415 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of £18,675 ($22,082.30). In related news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 1,200 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 415 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of £4,980 ($5,888.61). Also, insider Mike Scott purchased 4,500 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 415 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of £18,675 ($22,082.30). Insiders have purchased a total of 22,436 shares of company stock worth $9,276,476 over the last ninety days.
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
