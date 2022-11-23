Bar Harbor Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

PM stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,919. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

