Bar Harbor Wealth Management Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.70. The stock had a trading volume of 23,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.95.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

