Bar Harbor Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 396,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $108,092,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in NVIDIA by 119.8% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,724 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 73.6% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.4 %

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.20. 301,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,983,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $334.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.70. The company has a market cap of $408.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Fubon Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.09.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.