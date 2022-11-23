Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Holdings Cut by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,221 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Bank OZK worth $10,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 288.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.36. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.21%.

OZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

