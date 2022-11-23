Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2434 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Price Performance
Shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands stock opened at 34.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 31.82. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 1 year low of 28.97 and a 1 year high of 40.58.
