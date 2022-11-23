Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Gap Up to $2.74

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.82. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 3,704 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBAR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $583.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

(Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.