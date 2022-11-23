Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.70 Per Share

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $0.35. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Stock Performance

BGEU stock opened at GBX 89.65 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £321.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 73.50 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 158 ($1.87). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 86.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust

In related news, insider Emma Davies bought 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £10,167.50 ($12,022.58).

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Company Profile

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

