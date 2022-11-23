Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $175.00 at UBS Group

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.88.

Baidu stock opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. Baidu has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $171.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

