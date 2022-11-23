Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $175.00 at UBS Group

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.06% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.88.
Baidu Stock Up 0.5 %
Baidu stock opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. Baidu has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $171.87.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
