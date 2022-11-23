Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $176.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $184.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 83.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities cut Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.71. 117,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,732. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Baidu by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

