Badger DAO (BADGER) Reaches Market Cap of $33.17 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $33.17 million and approximately $13.27 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for $2.65 or 0.00016086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

