BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.80

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $0.83. BAB shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 1,010 shares traded.

BAB Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.15.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter.

BAB Announces Dividend

About BAB

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.88%. BAB’s payout ratio is currently 80.02%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

