B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,323 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 20,667 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 17.0% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 8.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.
Starbucks stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.81. 148,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,481,992. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.42.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
