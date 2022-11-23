B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 418,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.0% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $60,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,318 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.0% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.96. The stock had a trading volume of 90,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,628. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.43 and its 200-day moving average is $140.32. The company has a market cap of $348.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.
In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,209 shares of company stock valued at $9,708,325 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
