B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.06% of American Water Works worth $15,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in American Water Works by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,094. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.95.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

