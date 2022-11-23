B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 25,303 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.13.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $531.73. 41,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,567. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.