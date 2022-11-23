B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $42,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.39. 24,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,380. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $369.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

