B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $394,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,516 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 31,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.09. The company had a trading volume of 35,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,318,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.15.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

