B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.6% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.20% of Palo Alto Networks worth $99,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after acquiring an additional 508,194 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,767,000. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 551,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $343,410,000 after acquiring an additional 237,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 776.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 205,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $128,006,000 after buying an additional 182,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,488,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,488,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,977 shares of company stock valued at $37,451,706 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.71. The company had a trading volume of 95,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,633. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.87. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of -347.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.16.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

