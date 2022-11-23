B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $34 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.09% of Amphenol worth $33,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 112.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.06. 18,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,642. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

