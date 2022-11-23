B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $12.04 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,804 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,067. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

