B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $12.04 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,804 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,067. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.