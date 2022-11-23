B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,490 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $25,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.5% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 147,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 183.9% during the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 189,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 122,832 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.5% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the second quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,551,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,548,000 after purchasing an additional 560,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.91. 361,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,191,696. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $424.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

