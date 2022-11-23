Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 5.1% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 18,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.58.

Aflac Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,467. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

