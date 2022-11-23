Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Takes $642,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,833 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after buying an additional 196,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after buying an additional 78,183 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FedEx by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $502,953,000 after purchasing an additional 377,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $297,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $175.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.98.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.16.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

