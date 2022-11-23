Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $167.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.