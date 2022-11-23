Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,481,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3,102.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,579 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,617,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,324,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Barclays cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE FRT opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.