Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $401.72 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $379.69 and its 200-day moving average is $392.99.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

