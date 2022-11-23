Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,920 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Adobe by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

ADBE opened at $330.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $153.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $694.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.78.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

