Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New $913,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $197,818,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after buying an additional 1,984,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after buying an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,756,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,204,000 after buying an additional 584,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GE opened at $87.30 on Wednesday. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.35.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

