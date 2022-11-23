Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New $779,000 Investment in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 724,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,450,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 122,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 100,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 749.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 85,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 75,310 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

GVI opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day moving average of $104.29.

