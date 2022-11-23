Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 54.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth $35,000. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 84.4% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $97.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.48. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

