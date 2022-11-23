Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 768 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 768 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.23.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $97.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

