Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,532 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $156.77 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.