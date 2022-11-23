Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $187.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $257.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

