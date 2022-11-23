Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $863,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after buying an additional 456,341 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,399,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,831,000 after buying an additional 91,256 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,393,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,957,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,007,000 after buying an additional 292,698 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $140.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.56 and a 200-day moving average of $134.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

